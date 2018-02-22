Kiwi heads 12 Aussies at NZ PGA

Kiwi Ben Campbell has used local knowledge to hold a host of Australians at bay in the opening round of the NZ PGA Championship in Palmerston North.

Runner-up last year, Campbell fired a seven-under-par 64 at Manawatu Golf Club, just down the road from where he grew up.

He holds a one-stroke lead over recent Vic Open winner Simon Hawkes (Tasmania) and Matthew Millar (Canberra), who finished runner-up at last week's Queensland PGA.

NSW pair Jordan Zunic and Taylor Cooper are a further shot astray in a share of fourth place, while a further eight Australians are within five shots of the lead and ahead of the next-best Kiwi.

"I've played here a lot. So I think a week like this, you feel a bit more comfortable," said Campbell, who carded eight birdies.

"I kind of keep to myself really and don't worry too much about what others think. I suppose there are (expectations), but if I do what I came here to do and if it's good enough, it is good enough."

Campbell, who also finished runner-up at the New Zealand Open in 2017, believes his game is in much better shape this year.

"I've just been playing really well, this year my game feels a lot better than it has the last year.

"I've just really worked hard on my putting. Last year that really cost me, I shouldn't really have missed too many cuts last year."