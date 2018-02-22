Woods needs reps before Masters run: Scott

Adam Scott says he's unsure if Tiger Woods can compete at the majors until he is able to play consecutive weeks consistently on the US PGA Tour.

Adam Scott warned against heaping too much expectation on Tiger Woods after his long injury lay-off.

Having spent 10 months on the sidelines last year while recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Woods will contest this weeks' Honda Classic in Florida after missing the cut at Riviera Country Club last week.

It was the first time Woods played successive weeks on the US Tour since August 2015, having had multiple injury breaks in that time.

"I say this with the most respect for Tiger, but I think it's a process for him to get back to (just competing)," Scott told AAP on Wednesday.

"Of course, he should focus on majors - he's done that his whole career.

"But he has to get back to just playing two events (consecutively), and then three, or four and get sharper each time.

"He'd be dreaming of winning at Augusta - we all do - but he knows he's got to take baby steps and so far it has been successful."

Woods has made it clear his return has been geared around preparing for Augusta National in April by testing himself on tough courses at Torrey Pines, Riviera Country Club and PGA National.

But former Masters winner Scott says a lack of competition will make it difficult for Woods to threaten leaderboards at the Honda Classic, let alone at Augusta in six weeks.

"I feel he deserves to be given some time if he's giving a proper crack at playing again," Scott said.

"You can never doubt the guy, but I don't think he's going to flick the switch and be in contention with nine holes to go on Sunday here at Honda.

"I think it's going to be a longer journey, because the standard at the top is so good."

Scott, who won the 2016 Honda Classic, is trying to blow the cobwebs off his own game, having played three only three tournaments since October.

In that span, Scott has missed two cuts and dropped to No.58 on the world rankings.

"I've had a few months off myself and I'm pretty rusty, but (Woods) has not played a full season in (five) years," Scott said.

"Even as great as (Woods) is, you still have to have to the touch and feel and he hasn't had that for some time."

However, the 37-year-old Scott remains optimistic about Woods in the longer term.

"He's ticking all the right boxes," he said.

"If he keeps (playing) and keeps getting better, there's no reason he won't return to some good form."