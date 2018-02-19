John Daly outshines own pants with amazing hole-in-one

Colourful golfer John Daly outshone his own outrageous fashion statement with an incredible hole-in-one during the Chubb Classic.

The two-time major champion, sporting a pair of Star-Spangled Banner American flag trousers, provided the highlight of the third round at the par-three 16th of the PGA Tour Champions event.

Daly struck his tee shot superbly on the 162-yard hole to make sure it wasn't just his pants creating headlines on Sunday in Florida.

The ball took two hops on the green before catching a downward slope and rolling straight into the cup.

Incredibly, the eagle wasn't even the first Daly managed in a red-hot round. He also carded a three at the par-5 13th to help propel him into ninth place at -13 going into the final round.

The 51-year-old trails runaway leader Joe Durant (-19) by six strokes, with five men in a tie for second at 15-under.