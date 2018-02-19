Bubba Watson claims third Riviera title

An emotional Bubba Watson says his drought-breaking US PGA Tour victory in Los Angeles has banished thoughts of retirement brought on by an illness which reduced his game to rock bottom.

Bubba Watson has won the PGA Tour event at Riviera Country club for a third time.

Watson earned his 10th US Tour title with a two-shot win at Riviera Country Club, where he joined Ben Hogan and Lloyd Mangrum as the only players to have won three LA Open titles at the iconic course.

Having triumphed at the 2014 and 2016 events, Watson closed with a two-under-par 69 for a 12-under total, while fellow Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau (both 69) tied second.

A holed bunker shot a the par-3 14th gave him a lead he wouldn't relinquish and Watson broke down in tears after holing out on the 18th green.

In the two years since his last win, Watson suffered from an illness, which he refused to disclose, but which caused him to lose 11 kilograms while his golf game also fell away.

At his lowest weight of 75kg, the 191cm Watson began to worry.

"I got tired of weighing myself, because I was scared to death," Watson said.

He also plummeted from world No.4 to 117th and discussed retirement "10 to 12 times" with wife Angie.

"I was at the lowest point (mentally) I've ever been at in the game of golf," Watson said.

"When you don't have the strength to hit the shots you want, it changes everything.

"It takes away your confidence and then these guys can pass you real fast."

The Florida native seemed agitated when asked to reveal the nature of the ailment.

"I'm not talking about the illness anymore; it's no big deal. I'm here, I'm healthy," Watson said, declaring he's back to 81kg.

Projected to move to world No.41, Watson believes he's opened a new chapter in his career as he eyes a third Masters title at Augusta National in April.

"I'm not going to retire," said Watson.

"I'm looking forward to the Masters; my game is trending in the right direction and I always feel like I have a chance at Augusta.

"I'm going to be at Augusta until they kick me out."

Cameron Smith and Aaron Baddeley squandered golden opportunities to join the list of Australian winners at Riviera.

Playing in the final group, Smith got to within one of the lead but after two late bogeys carded and even 71 to drop to a tie for sixth at eight under.

Baddeley opened with two birdies but cooled off, shooting 71 and settling for share of 14th at six under.

Adam Scott closed with a 71 and a two-over total left him tied 53rd, while Perth veteran Greg Chalmers (75) finished at seven over.