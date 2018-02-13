St Andrews to stage 150th British Open in 2021

London (AFP) - The 150th British Open will be played on the Old Course at St Andrews, tournament organisers announced Monday.

Situated in the seaside town of the same name, northeast of Edinburgh, St Andrews is known as the 'home of golf'.

The 2021 edition of the British Open -- the only major championship played outside the United States -- will be the 30th staged at St Andrews and take place from July 15-18.

"The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of organisers the Royal and Ancient Club (R&A).

"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021," he added.

"St Andrews has produced a revered group of outstanding champion golfers since The Open was first played on the Old Course in 1873."

The last British Open staged at St Andrews was in 2015, when Zach Johnson defeated Marc Leishman and 2010 winner Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off staged on Monday after bad weather delayed play on the weekend.

St Andrews had recently staged the British Open every five years, but Royal St George's in southeast England will host the event in 2020, paving the way for the Championship to return to the Old Course for its 150th edition.

By tradition, the British Open is always played on a links or coastal course where adverse weather and strong winds can make life tough for the world's leading golfers.

Carnoustie, near the Scottish city of Dundee, will stage the 2018 British Open, with next year's edition taking place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.