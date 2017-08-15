Louis Oosthuizen brushed aside the disappointment of his 'runner-up grand slam' by mocking himself in a hilarious lip-syncing clip.

Oosthuizen mocks himself with hilarious lip sync

South Africa's Oosthuizen completed a somewhat unwelcome career grand slam at the PGA Championship with another second-placed finish.

Oosthuizen, who finished tied for second behind Justin Thomas alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, lost a playoff to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, another playoff to Zach Johnson at the British Open in 2015 and tied for second behind Dustin Johnson at that year's U.S. Open too.

Proving what a good sport he is though, the 34-year-old decided to mark the near-miss grand slam achievement by poking fun of himself on the flight home from North Carolina.

Filming himself inside the plane, Oosthuizen chose to lip sync the approriately titled Andra Day song "Rise Up" in a hilarious display of self-mockery.

Oosthuizen had flashed into contention late in the final round on Sunday when he pitched in for eagle from 20 yards at the par-five 15th at Quail Hollow, but a long three-putt bogey from nearly 100 feet at the 16th ended his hopes.

"I gave it everything I had coming in," he said. "I left myself with an impossible first putt on 16. I mean, I didn't really make any putts the whole round.

"The only putt I made was on the last hole (for birdie)."

That five-footer gave Oosthuizen a round of 70 and a six-under 278 total, two strokes behind eventual champion, Justin Thomas.

Oosthuizen's victory at the 2010 British Open, when he finished seven strokes clear, suggested the floodgates were about to open for the sweet-swinging South African but the 34-year-old has not kicked on in the majors the way many had expected.

Oosthuizen is in fine company with his runner-up slam, joining the likes of Greg Norman, who lost playoffs in all four majors.