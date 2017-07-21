Jason Day's Open outfit causes fan meltdown

Australian star Jason Day has shocked golf fans by wearing a white pair of Nike high-top shoes for his opening round at the Open.
Day, 29, is a huge basketball fan and has previously worn Nike shoes in the wine and gold colours of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.
"They looked good on TV, I just watched it on replay," Day said.
"You've got to wear the right pants and right shoe combo.
"If you wear golf shoes with these pants they don't look great."
But in showing off his clean pair of high tops at Royal Birkdale he has shocked golf fans around the world.
Day wasn't the only golfer to go with something unlike anyone else on the tour, however.
While most wore jackets to suit the cold weather, American Justin Thomas wore a tie and cardigan for his first round.
Day and fellow Aussies Adam Scott and Mark Leishman finished the opening round -1, four shots behind leaders Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Brooks Koepka.