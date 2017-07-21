Australian star Jason Day has shocked golf fans by wearing a white pair of Nike high-top shoes for his opening round at the Open.

Jason Day's Open outfit causes fan meltdown

Day, 29, is a huge basketball fan and has previously worn Nike shoes in the wine and gold colours of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

"They looked good on TV, I just watched it on replay," Day said.

"You've got to wear the right pants and right shoe combo.

"If you wear golf shoes with these pants they don't look great."

But in showing off his clean pair of high tops at Royal Birkdale he has shocked golf fans around the world.

How many golf clubs wouldn't allow Jason Day on the course dressed like he is at #TheOpen today? — Adam White (@White_Adam) July 20, 2017

Jason Day is 29 years of age and turns up to play golf with these on his feet 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iboH79etxn — Matthew O'Neill (@ONeillMatty) July 20, 2017

Jason Day sporting a pair of high-tops and jogger pants. All set if a pick-up game breaks out at Royal Birkdale this afternoon. — AussieGolfer ⛳ (@AussieGolfer) July 20, 2017

Jason Day forgot his golf shoes..lucky Kobe Bryant was on hand to lend him a pair..either that or he's expecting 6 inches of rain..#horrific pic.twitter.com/Q3Uv3Y9g97 — ben casanelia (@rodashman) July 20, 2017

Don't care how much he's getting paid, Jason Day should not be dressed for the open like a 15 year old spice boy #theopen — Anthony O'Donnell (@AnthonyODonnel7) July 20, 2017

Jason day looks stupid!! Golf is golf and they are not golf shoes!! Basketball trainers have no place in this game #shocking #zeroclass — Matt Alden (@mattalden4golf) July 20, 2017

Credit to Jason Day turning up to play a major in a pair of rollerblades. #TheOpen — John Holdsworth (@Holdsworth_JP) July 20, 2017

Wtf - is Jason Day channeling Marty McFly?? #shockinglook — John Perryman (@17jgp) July 20, 2017

Hope Jason Day misses the cut for what he's got on his feet — Liam Red (@ginge_lfc_5) July 20, 2017

Day wasn't the only golfer to go with something unlike anyone else on the tour, however.

While most wore jackets to suit the cold weather, American Justin Thomas wore a tie and cardigan for his first round.

Justin Thomas' attire for day 1 of #TheOpen...



👍 or 👎 pic.twitter.com/TOLXDgX4ZN — National Club Golfer (@NCGmagazine) July 20, 2017

Day and fellow Aussies Adam Scott and Mark Leishman finished the opening round -1, four shots behind leaders Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Brooks Koepka.