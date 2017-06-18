Justin Thomas sinks insane putt on way to US Open history

American golfer Justin Thomas has nailed a ridiculous putt while not even facing the hole during a record round at the US Open.

Thomas became just the 29th player to shoot 63 in a major championship on Sunday and recorded the lowest score to par in one round (9 under) in US Open history.

Thomas rocketed up the leaderboard with the aid of a stunning birdie at the fifth.

Already one under for the day after four holes, Thomas found the target with a remarkable putt that broke at a 90-degree angle.

The world No.13 mixed nine birdies and two bogeys during the third round before hitting his second shot to six feet on the par-5 18th and tapping in for eagle to complete his historic performance.

In July, Robert Streb became the 28th golfer to shoot 63 at the majors at the US PGA Championship.

The mark has been hit 31 times in majors, with Greg Norman and Vijay Singh the only golfers to record two rounds of 63 in the majors.

Thomas, who has three wins already this season, is chasing his first major victory.

with AAP, Omnisport