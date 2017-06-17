McIlroy destroys Aussie golfing great in Twitter feud

Rory McIlroy has hit back at a suggestion by Steve Elkington that he was "bored" with golf after he missed the cut at the US Open for the second year in succession.

McIlroy birdied four of his last six holes at Erin Hills on Friday to improve by seven shots on his opening 78, but still missed the cut by four shots.

That appeared to prompt Australia's 1995 US PGA champion Elkington to write on Twitter: "Rory is so bored playiing golf...without Tiger [Woods] the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank."

But that was met with a swift response from McIlroy.

"More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from," McIlroy tweeted, with an accompanying screenshot of his Wikipedia entry that lists some of his achievements in the game.

Elkington responded: "New you were a money guy... Jack won 18 and never mentioned his total cash.. It was 5 mill."

To which McIlroy replied: "That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses... and it's knew... mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's...."

McIlroy won the US Open with a record 16-under-par total in 2011 and claimed his second major title in the US PGA the following year.

The Northern Irishman won the Open Championship and US PGA in 2014, meaning he needs only to win the Masters to become the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

A rib injury restricted McIlroy to just six tournaments before the US Open, but he plans to play in next week's Travelers Championship and then the Irish Open, Scottish Open and Open Championship in successive weeks in July.