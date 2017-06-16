The challenge that lifted Scott after first-round disaster

Adam Scott has credited a stern talking to from caddie Steve Williams for salvaging his US Open campaign.

Scott completes fightback with giant eagle putt on 18

Scott was on shaky ground during round one on Thursday, courtesy of four dropped shots through 14 holes.

But he rallied with two birdies and an eagle at the last to keep himself in title contention at Erin Hills.

The world No.12 signed for an even-72 to sit in 47th place, seven shots back of leader Rickie Fowler, who fired a brilliant 65 to take a one-shot lead over American Xander Schauffele and England's Paul Casey.

"It was a really good finish; for a time it looked like I was playing out of the tournament," said Scott.

"I had a wobbly start; too many nerves and voices in my head on the front nine. But now I'm back in it."

The 36-year-old Scott said Williams, who was on the bag for 13 of Tiger Woods' 14 major championship wins and Scott's 2013 Masters victory, gave him a much-needed kick up the backside.

"Yeah, absolutely he did. He said, 'you have to show how much you want to win.' Steve challenged me to shoot four under in those last four holes," said Scott.

Long regarded as one of golf's best ball-strikers, Scott is confident of clawing even further back into the second major of 2017 at the 7,100-metre Erin Hills.

"If you strike the ball well, there are great scores out on this course," he said.

"I don't just want to be trying to make the cut, I want to win so if I have two under-par nines on Friday, I'm going to be in good shape going into the weekend.

"But I won't limit myself to just that."