A pair of golfers witnessed a brazen daylight robbery after an unexpected encounter with a black bear in Alaska.

Thieving black bear disrupts round of golf

The two men were finishing up the eighth hole at the Moose Run Creek Golf Course when the big beast wandered over to the putting surface to inspect the flag.

The golfers could be heard yelling at the bear to get off the course but the furry creature clearly didn't get the message.

"I don't want him near my bag," one of the men said as they filmed the bizarre scenes on a smart phone.

Typically though, that's exactly where the bear started heading after he'd had a little sniff around the green.

It's about this time that the golfers' verbal warnings turn physical as one of the men starts waving his club angrily at the bear.

But with his prize in sight, the animal pays no attention to the golfers as he slips his nose into the golf bag, snatches what appears to be a sandwich and casually strolls off the course.