Golfer cruelly denied slam dunk hole-in-one

D.A. Points almost pulled off the shot of his life at the Players Championship, only to be denied by a cruel twist of fate.

The American's tee shot at the par-three 13th at TPC Sawgrass was as close to perfection as you could get.

The perfectly struck shot was sailing straight into the cup for a slam dunk hole-in-one but agonisingly for Points, the ball hit the cup and bounced out.

If that was unlucky, the next slice of misfortune was just mean as the ball rocketed away from the hole.

Points thought he was about to catch a break after the ball caught a downslope and began funneling back towards the cup, but it inexplicably stopped in its tracks on the hill.

The 40-year-old missed the putt for birdie and had to settle for a par, having come so close to walking away with an ace.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia had better fortune at the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The Spaniard aced the 'Island Green to become just the eighth player in tournament history to manage a hole-in-one at the treacherous par-three.