Aussie rookie's priceless reaction to million-dollar win

Cameron Smith was literally speechless after breaking through for his maiden US PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

The 23-year-old combined with Swede Jonas Blixt to capture the teams event on the fourth hole of a sudden-death play-off.

The pair finished tied with American duo Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown at 27-under-par on Sunday, but darkness forced the quartet to return on Tuesday to decide a winner.

After three holes without a result, Smith stepped up on the par-5 18th and pitched his third shot to within three feet, sinking the birdie putt for his first title and Blixt's third.

Immediately after the final hole Smith was asked how he was feeling, but simply couldn't speak as he was overcome with emotion.

Smith joined Jason Day and Adam Scott as the only Australians during the past 30 years to win a US PGA Tour event before turning 24.

He is now confident of following in their footsteps further by winning a major title.

"It's a huge confidence boost and it was a relief to deliver that birdie under pressure," Smith told AAP.

"I've got a lot of belief in my game and that allows me to focus in the big moments.

"I'm really to see what I can do at the British Open and PGA Championship."

Florida-based Smith is exempt on Tour until the end of 2019 and will receive starts in the Players Championship and US PGA Championship, as well as a likely berth in September's lucrative FedEx Cup finals series.

Finishing second to Jordan Spieth at last year's Australian Open secured his British Open start, but Smith's projected rise to world No.60 means he has work left to qualify for next month's US Open.

He is also eyeing a spot on captain Nick Price's Internationals team for the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in September.

"It was a goal of mine at the start of the year to play the Presidents Cup. Hopefully I've showed enough this week and will continue to play well to get on the team," said Smith.

Smith, who finished tied sixth at last week's Valero Texas Open, was given a glowing endorsement by his teammate.

"I feel like I had the best partner here - he's been playing great all week and he's going to be a superstar one day," Blixt enthused.