Jason Day 'absolutely hammered' after drink with Arnie

Jason Day has recalled the story of the celebratory drink with late golfing legend Arnold Palmer that left him feeling "absolutely hammered."

The Australian returns to Bay Hill this week as the first man to try and defend the Arnold Palmer Invitational since the King passed away.

The golfing world has been busy sharing its favourite moments with the man regarded as one of the true gentlemen and undisputed greats of the sport.

Day’s came last year when he not only had the honour of claiming the title named after Palmer, but got to take pictures with his family and the legend himself on the 18th green.

But it's what happened afterwards that left a lasting impression in the Aussie's memory - albeit a somewhat foggy one.

Joined by his agent and a close friend of Palmer, the emotionally and physically exhausted 29-year-old went back to the King's living room for a celebratory drink.

"I felt like I was drinking a whole bottle of Ketel One, because that’s obviously his favorite thing," Day said.

"I was on the Golf Channel (later) and felt absolutely hammered. I was sitting down and I'm dehydrated, I had a drink with him, and I'm going up there and I don't know what I'm saying on the Golf Channel, but hopefully it turned out to be something decent.

"We had a special moment at his place and just winning this tournament, because it's such a big event for us (golfers)."