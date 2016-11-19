Torah Bright wipes out cameraman with hilarious shank

Winter Olympic gold medallist Torah Bright has showed she's a much better snowboarder than golfer.

Torah Bright wipes out cameraman with horrible shank

The Aussie champion was taking part in the celebrity hole-in-one competition after the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday when she shanked her shot terribly.

She sent her tee shot straight at a Channel 7 cameraman just a few metres away, covering her mouth in horror straight afterwards.

Bright immediately ran to see if the cameraman was okay, and thankfully he was.

The hilarious incident certainly gave the gallery a laugh, not to mention Bright and the unlucky cameraman.

She can rest assured she's not the first celebrity to embarrass themselves during the muck around competition, with Shane Warne producing a similar effort at the Australian Masters last year:

Former US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy has captured the third round lead with a brilliant eight-under-par 64 at Royal Sydney.