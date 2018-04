It's unlikely college golfer Eddie Wajda will hit a better shot than this one.

College golfer hits insane hole-in-one

Teeing off on the 220-yard, par-3 8th hole, the University of Wisconsin golfer sunk this inch-perfect slam dunk hole-in-one during the Badger Invitational tournament.

His reaction afterwards says it all as the ball flies straight into the cup without even so much as grazing the green.

The Wisconsin team finished in a tie for fourth place in the final day of play, but they can at least claim the shot of the tournament.