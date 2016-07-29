There are close calls and then there are putts like John Senden’s at the PGA Championship, which took what must have felt like an eternity to drop.

Aussie’s agonising wait for putt to drop

The Australian had a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-three 16th at Baltusrol that stopped right on the very edge of the hole without actually falling in.

Senden couldn’t believe it as he walked up to the ball and looked at it inquisitively, while the commentators reminded him that he only had 10 seconds before it was too late.

Then just as the Australian resigned himself to the fact he would have to putt again, the ball obligingly dropped into the hole, much to the relief of the 45-year old.