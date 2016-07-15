Louis Oosthuizen is renowned for his technically beautiful swing and it was on full show as he hit an incredible hole-in-one at the Open Championship.

Oosthuizen hits stunning hole in one at The Open

The South African made the 178-yard par –three 14th at Royal Troon look simple, as he became the first player to ace the hole since the 1997 Open.

While that effort was simply magical, it was American Phil Mickelson who set the course alight with a record-equalling round of 63.

The former champion came agonisingly close to achieving an elusive 62 but his putt at the 18th lipped out of the hole.