The birdie puns took flight during the final round of the US Open.

Sergio Garcia saved two birdies on one hole

Sergio Garcia holed out from a greenside bunker at the 8th to notch an impressive 2 at the tricky par-3.

And then, somewhere between the green and the walkway over the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Garcia found himself a little friend.

Yes, Garcia managed to save two birdies on one hole.

Yahoo Sports spoke to the woman in pink, who informed us that the bird was taken to the trees and released The bird was unavailable for comment.

