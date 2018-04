Ernie Els has experienced his fair share of trouble on the greens this year and it continued in comical fashion at the Players Championship.

Pesky bird leaves Els with unwanted Sawgrass souvenir

After making a bogey on the first hole during the final round on Monday, Els appeared to feel the wrath of a pesky bird.

The South African golfer took off his hat and looked skywards after the bird dropped an unexpected present on his head.

As if a bogey wasn't bad enough!