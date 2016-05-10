WATCH: Golfer hits unbelievable shot out of hospitality tent

PGA Tour golfer Jason Kokrak has hit an unbelievable shot out of the hospitality tent at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

Korkak was on the 18th hole when his approach shot went wild and landed in the spectator's tent.

The 30-year-old elected to play his next shot from where it lay, meaning he'd have to hit out of the second floor of the tent.

The world no. 41 nailed the shot, leaving the ball close to the pin, however he missed the ensuing putt, and finished below the cut line.

