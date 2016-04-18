Little-known Englishman Andrew 'Beef' Johnston claimed his maiden European Tour win before candidly revealing his celebration plans.

Victorious golfer's hilariously candid post-win interview

Johnston shot a one-under 70 at Valderrama on Sunday to win the Spanish Open, finishing 1-over for the tournament, one shot ahead of Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and two shots in front of tournament host Sergio Garcia.

After the win Johnston could not hide his excitement.

"I can't wait to get back to North Mid (North Middlesex Golf Club), get hammered and see my mum and brother and see them and just celebrate," Johnston said.

How's that for candid?

