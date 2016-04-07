Aces galore at incredible Masters Par 3 contest

American golfer Jimmy Walker shot a course-record eight-under 19 at the annual Masters Par 3 Contest, helping his fellow competitors also break the record for most aces at the event.
Walker joined Gary Player, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Andy Sullivan, David Lingmerth and Smylie Kaufman in nailing hole-in-ones, their nine aces smashing the previous record of five.
It was an incredible display by some truly amazing golfers, but the highlight of the day was easily Player.
The 80-year-old became the oldest golfer to record a hole-in-one at the Par 3 contest, doing so while playing with fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.
It's the South African's fourth ace at the Masters and 31st of his career. Thirty. One.