American golfer Jimmy Walker shot a course-record eight-under 19 at the annual Masters Par 3 Contest, helping his fellow competitors also break the record for most aces at the event.

Aces galore at incredible Masters Par 3 contest

Walker joined Gary Player, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Andy Sullivan, David Lingmerth and Smylie Kaufman in nailing hole-in-ones, their nine aces smashing the previous record of five.

It was an incredible display by some truly amazing golfers, but the highlight of the day was easily Player.

The 80-year-old became the oldest golfer to record a hole-in-one at the Par 3 contest, doing so while playing with fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

It's the South African's fourth ace at the Masters and 31st of his career. Thirty. One.