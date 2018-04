A sly fox brazenly stole an amateur golfer's wallet from right underneath his nose.

Cunning fox steals golfer's wallet

The Irish golfer and his partners stopped mid-round at the County Louth Golf Club in Baltray to film the curious animal when it approached the group.

But curiosity soon turned to daylight robbery with the fox going through the man's bag before finding his found his wallet and taking off.

"That's me wallet," the man cried as he gave chase.