If you have to play your shot from near the water trap, you might as well do everything you can not to ruin your pants.

Golfer strips down to underwear to play shot

And that's exactly what Gary Woodland did during the final round of the Honda Classic.

On the par-four sixth, Woodland had to stand in the water to play his second shot, and so, off came the pants.

The 31-year-old American managed to save par on the hole, but had a shocking round of eight over.

Aussie Adam Scott went on to claim a one-stroke victory for his first title since 2014.