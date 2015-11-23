This is one way to put your rival off their game.

Golfer's tee shot hits playing partner's mum

Graeme McDowell and Kevin Kisner were playing partners for the final round of the RSM Classic when a wayward McDowell tee shot struck a spectator.

It wasn't any old spectator however. On closer inspection it turned out to be Kisner's mother.

"Kevin's gonna be pissed. You did a good job though." -GMac after his ball hit Kisner's mom but found the fairway. pic.twitter.com/9SU1D8Dph2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 22, 2015

"Kevin’s gonna be pissed. You did a good job though," Kisner’s mother reportedly said.

The incident didn't end up fazing Kisner as he went on to clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory.

His mum recovered to celebrate with him.

McDowell can take solace in the fact that he didn't produce the worst shot of the weekend.

Warnie had that honour: