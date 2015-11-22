Warnie's million-dollar shot goes horribly wrong

Shane Warne had the chance to win $1 million for charity at the Australian Masters. It couldn't have gone any worse.
The cricket legend was challenged by TAG Heuer to nail a hole-in-one after the third round at Huntingdale, who would give $1 million to the Shane Warne Foundation in return.
Warnie has thrived under pressure on the cricket field countless times before, but this time he cracked, horribly flubbing the shot.
A nearby cameraman was on the receiving end and managed to capture this amazing photo:
Stick to cricket Warnie.
The Shane Warne Foundation raises funds to help "enrich the lives of seriously ill and underprivileged children and teenagers in Australia".