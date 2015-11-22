Warnie's million-dollar shot goes horribly wrong

Shane Warne had the chance to win $1 million for charity at the Australian Masters. It couldn't have gone any worse.

Warnie woefully blows chance at $1m for charity

The cricket legend was challenged by TAG Heuer to nail a hole-in-one after the third round at Huntingdale, who would give $1 million to the Shane Warne Foundation in return.

Here we go !!!!! 10 mins away from having a chance to win 1,000,000 dollars for the @tswf_ Come… https://t.co/kvTaR1n1n9 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 21, 2015

Warnie has thrived under pressure on the cricket field countless times before, but this time he cracked, horribly flubbing the shot.

A nearby cameraman was on the receiving end and managed to capture this amazing photo:

Stick to cricket Warnie.

The Shane Warne Foundation raises funds to help "enrich the lives of seriously ill and underprivileged children and teenagers in Australia".