Golfer Jacques Kruyswijk has hit the worst shot possible in striking his own family jewels.

The South African found himself behind a tree during the first round of the Sunshine Tour’s Voldacom Origins when he had the accident.

With the wedge impossible, Kruyswijk’s shot went into the worst possible location, directly into the tree and ricocheting into his own groin.