Paige Spiranac, the up-and-coming golfer taking the internet by storm because of her bombshell looks and killer swing, has released a video of her favourite trick-shots.

Golfer who 'broke the internet' releases trick-shot video

Entitled 'Paige Spiranac's How to Make a Viral Golf Video', it's somewhat surprising that "make sure you look like Paige Spiranac" isn't one of them.

MORE: Golfer's topless mag cover causes outrage

MORE: Tennis player dubbed next Kournikova dies

Here's why.

Spiranac is a 22-year-old golfer who recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she was a key member of the successful College golf team.

She also recently won the Colorado State Match Play title, shooting a 68 in one of her rounds to claim the 'medalist' award for the best round of the week into the bargain.

In other words, she has genuine golf talent. But rather than focus solely on that, she is taking a very different path to the top.

You might call it the 'Anna Kournikova' path. And it's made her an internet smash.

Key to it all is Paige's recently-created Instagram page, which doesn't show her crushing straight drives, sinking devilish putts or hitting beautifully-flighted irons.

Instead, it shows her in a succession of low-cut, skin tight outfits, as this video shows:

Not that she doesn't carry it off - she's a stunning young woman, and you can see why she's generated such headlines as "Paige Spiranac is the hottest female athlete on earth and there is no arguing this".

Those headlines have already earned her a huge following, as this graph shows: it's a stats chart showing the amount of web searches for 'Paige Spiranac' versus 'Gee Chun'.

In case you came to this page for non-golfing reasons, Gee Chun is the young player who won the US Women's Open. That's the biggest women's golf tournament in the world, bar none.

There seems little doubt that Paige will have a successful career and make a huge amount of money, and we suppose that all's fair in love, war and 21st century sporting fame. But will she do it the right way?

She's definitely not the first female athlete to trade in her looks to get ahead.

Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke was criticised earlier this year for her role in this video:

More from World of Sport