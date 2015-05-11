News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tiger nails brilliant eagle in Masters practice
Tiger nails brilliant eagle in Masters practice

Tiger Woods ends Players with 72 for worst-ever four-round total

Ryan Ballengee | Devil Ball Golf
7Sport /

Tiger Woods just completed back-to-back 72-hole PGA Tour tournaments for the first time since the end of the 2013 season. That's the good news.

Josh Rosen's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:20

Josh Rosen's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
UTEP guard Will Hernandez's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:50

UTEP guard Will Hernandez's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Saints RB Mark Ingram shows off Italy with Marc Sessler on USO NFL Tour
0:30

Saints RB Mark Ingram welcomes Marc Sessler, players and coaches to Venice, Italy to kick off USO NFL Tour
Ohio State offensive lineman JaMarco Jones' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:41

Ohio State offensive lineman JaMarco Jones' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Clemson offensive lineman Taylor Hearn's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:31

Clemson offensive lineman Taylor Hearn's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Best tackles by a kicker or punter
5:39

Best tackles by a kicker or punter in NFL history
Leighton Vander Esch highlights | Boise State pro day 2018
0:51

Leighton Vander Esch highlights | Boise State pro day 2018
Five things to know: Sam Darnold
0:59

Five things to know: Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
2:08

Baker Mayfield's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Arizona DB Dane Cruikshank's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:28

Arizona DB Dane Cruikshank's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
West Georgia offensive lineman Desmond Hamilton's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:11

West Georgia offensive lineman Desmond Hamilton's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Alabama DB Levi Wallace's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:42

Alabama DB Levi Wallace's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
 

The bad news is that he followed up an encouraging T-17 performance at the Masters with his worst-ever 72-hole effort at The Players Championship. Woods closed with even-par 72 on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass to finish at 3-over 291 for the week.

There were certainly signs that the 14-time major champion was finding his game again. He is among the leaders this week in birdies made.

Unfortunately, he sprinkled in way more holes over par, including a triple-bogey 7 on the 14th hole on Sunday. That's the first time he's ever made a triple-box on the card in 16 appearances. That follows two par-5 double bogeys on Saturday, another first in his PGA Tour career.

"It was a mixed bag, pretty much all week," said Woods. "A lot of really, really good stuff out there, some mediocre and some bad. What did I have? Three 7s on the week. That's not very good."

Until the 14th, Woods' round looked good. He was 3 under on the day before he came to the tee. However, his tee shot found a water hazard to the left of the fairway, requiring a drop in the next tee box up and a penalty stroke. From there, Woods missed the fairway and green, then couldn't get up-and-down for double-bogey 6.

As Woods said at the start of the week, if a player doesn't have their game together, breaking par on the Pete Dye masterpiece is almost impossible.

"You can be going along, playing fine, all of a sudden make a double here and it's like, 'What just happened,'" Woods said.

In particular, the weekends have not been friendly to Woods in recent years, and that string continued this weekend. Woods hasn't closed an official PGA Tour event with an under-par round since the 2013 Tour Championship.

Back To Top