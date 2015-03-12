News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The great stigma around Masters champ Reed
The great stigma around Masters champ Reed

Giant alligator stalks green in Florida

Eurosport | World of Sport
7Sport /

The alligator takes a stroll on the green. Pic: Eurosport

0416_0500_nat_commgamesINTERVIEW
3:50

Peter Beattie responds to criticism of closing ceremony
0415_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:37

News Break - April 15
Hosking sprints to road race gold
0:59

Hosking sprints to road race gold
0413_1800_vic_footy
2:12

Footy cash splash in landmark deal
0413_1800_nsw_cricket
3:29

Seven becomes the new free-to-air home of cricket
0413_0500_nat_drug
0:27

Three Australians failed drug tests before Games
0413_0500_nat_glory
2:42

More glory for Aussies at Commonwealth Games
Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0:42

Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0416_1800_syd_callum
0:25

Callum Hawkins released from Hospital
Rob Horne injured in sickening collision
0:34

Rob Horne injured in sickening collision
0416_1800_qld_closing
2:53

Closing ceremony shame on the Gold Coast
Hunter suspended for crude hit
0:24

Hunter suspended for crude hit
 

Is it a dinosaur back from extinction? Or is it just an alligator that has enjoyed one too many burgers?

In the sport of birdies, eagles and albatrosses, nobody is going to argue with this enormous reptile making his par.



Staff at the Myakka Pines Golf Club in Florida said they spotted the huge beast heading from one pond to another via the course's seventh green. Is the image even real?

You decide, but it seems everybody wants to believe.



Perhaps the gator was auditioning for a part in the forthcoming Jurassic World movie?

It certainly looks like a big Crocodile Dundee fan.

More from World of Sport

Back To Top