Giant alligator stalks green in Florida

Is it a dinosaur back from extinction? Or is it just an alligator that has enjoyed one too many burgers?

In the sport of birdies, eagles and albatrosses, nobody is going to argue with this enormous reptile making his par.

This alligator walking across a golf course looks like a monster from hell http://t.co/MO7aCOwHyf pic.twitter.com/5eZFiEOWdl — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 11, 2015

Staff at the Myakka Pines Golf Club in Florida said they spotted the huge beast heading from one pond to another via the course's seventh green. Is the image even real?

You decide, but it seems everybody wants to believe.

U gotta see this bad boy! Monster alligator spotted on golf course https://t.co/yjfcfBUjd4 — Dennis Vest (@VestDennis) March 11, 2015

Perhaps the gator was auditioning for a part in the forthcoming Jurassic World movie?

It certainly looks like a big Crocodile Dundee fan.

More from World of Sport