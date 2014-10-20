Perth International LIVE on Seven

Seven’s summer of golf swings into action this Thursday with the Perth International live from Lake Karrinyup Country Club on 7TWO and 7mate, where major champions Geoff Ogilvy, Jason Dufner and Charl Schwartzel headline a top field of 144 players.



With Ryder Cup Europe team member Victor Dubuisson, five-time European Tour winner Brett Rumford, defending champion Jin Jeong, and 2014 Texas Open winner Steven Bowditch, the 2014 Perth International field is the strongest yet.



The Perth International is the only event in Australia to be co-sanctioned with the European Tour and critical for players needing to retain their cards for the following season or qualify for the Race to Dubai Final Series.



Seven’s coverage will be hosted by Peter Donegan with expert commentary from the European Tour’s Warren Humphreys, along with Lyndsay Stephen, Wayne Smith, and Ossie Moore.



Seven’s summer of golf also includes:



· the Australian Masters at Metropolitan Golf Club from November 20-23

· the Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club from November 27-30

· the Australian PGA at Royal Pines Resort from December 11-14



Perth International broadcast times:

Day 1 – Thursday Oct 23



Syd 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Melb 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Bris 12pm LIVE 7TWO

Adel 12.30pm LIVE 7TWO

Perth 10am LIVE 7TWO



Day 2 – Friday Oct 24



Syd 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Melb 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Bris 12pm LIVE 7TWO

Adel 12.30pm LIVE 7TWO

Perth 10am LIVE 7TWO



Day 3 – Saturday Oct 25



Syd 1pm LIVE 7mate

Melb 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Bris 12pm LIVE 7mate

Adel 12.30pm LIVE 7mate

Perth 10am LIVE 7mate



Day 4 – Sunday Oct 26



Syd 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Melb 1pm LIVE 7TWO

Bris 12pm LIVE 7TWO

Adel 12.30pm LIVE 7TWO

Perth 10am LIVE 7TWO