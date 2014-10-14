News

The great stigma around Masters champ Reed
Amateur golfer meets Tiger Woods, then shoots 59

Ryan Ballengee | Devil Ball Golf
Yahoo7 Sport /

For most golfers, meeting Tiger Woods is an inspiring experience.

It has to be, shaking hands with a guy who has won 79 PGA Tour events, including 14 major titles.

Maybe some of that competitive greatness rubbed off on Stanford golfer Viraat Badhwar.

Badhwar met Woods last weekend, then went out and shot his first-ever 59 on the Stanford Golf Course.

The lowest-ever score in one round of golf is 55.



"My first 59, it was a pretty cool experience," Badhwar said, according to Golfweek.

"I just kind of got on a roll. ... It was fun."

As for meeting Woods, Badhwar said, "It was my first time meeting him. It was a dream come true really because I've been looking up to him since I was 7 years old."



Woods was in town to induct friend and former teammate Notah Begay III into the school's athletic hall of fame.

He also attended the Stanford football game against Washington State, then made his way to Oakland to support the Raiders in a losing effort on Sunday against the Chargers.

