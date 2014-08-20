Golfer struck in the head with ball

If you're wondering why golfers scream "fore" when they hit a wayward shot, it's to try and prevent catastrophes like this man's mega lump.

According to Swedish golf site golf.se, Joakim Boden and his golfing partners were playing at Sweden's Bro Hof Golf Club when a ball struck him directly in the forehead.

Boden said he had no verbal warning from the offender.

"I had struck my second shot out of the bunker and had just gone out and stood and looked at my friend," he said.

"I turned back towards the tee, and would then go up to my ball (which was) lying further away on the fairway and hit my third shot.

"Before I could start walking, I was slapped in the head with the ball. It sounded like a gun shot."

Boden was rushed back to the clubhouse and iced his injury until he was cleared to drive home and to a hospital.