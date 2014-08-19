The 2014 Australian Open is set for another superstar showdown on Channel 7 with world No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy to face stiff competition from Australian world No.9 Jason Day.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day to battle at the 2014 Australian Open

After McIlroy stole victory from leader and homegrown hero Adam Scott on the final hole in 2013, this year's field received a boost when Day confirmed he would tee up at The Australian Golf Club in the $1.25 million event between November 27-30.

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship winner Day finished in a tie for sixth at the event at Royal Sydney Golf Club last year, but will have a tough task taking on an in-form McIlroy.

Northern Irishman McIlroy confirmed earlier this month he would return down under to defend his title.

The 25-year-old will is in career-best form, having won consecutive major championships at the Open Championship and PGA Championship, coupled with a win at the prestigious WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Queenslander Day will also arrive in hot form, having recorded three top-20 finishes at the majors this year, including a tie for fourth at the US Open.

"It's always good to come home to Australia and I'm excited to be able to play at the Emirates Australian Open again in November," Day said in a statement.

"I'm excited about being fit and healthy for the Open and look forward to competing against such a tremendous field."

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said he delighted to have Day return to Australia this summer and fight for his first national Open title.