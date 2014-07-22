Rory McIlroy linked to Irish lingerie model

Rumours are swirling that British Open champion Rory McIlroy has moved on from his split with tennis glamour girl Caroline Wozniacki and is now dating Irish lingerie model Nadia Forde.

According to the Daily Mail, McIlroy was at Forde’s side instead of attending a practice round prior to the Open, after the model was in a car accident.

The pair were reportedly seen leaving a nightclub together in June.

However Forde’s friends have shut down the rumours, claiming that she isn’t even McIlroy’s type.

“Rory and Nadia have been in the same group on nights out a couple of times, but they are not dating and they won’t be,” one said.

“He thinks she is lovely but she’s just not his type, he loves sporty girls. He’s not looking for a girlfriend anyway.”

Forde herself has slammed claims, saying: “I wouldn’t be putting any money on me…We’re mutual friends, that’s it.”

“My love life is pretty much non-existent at the moment and that’s fine, it’s not my top priority.”

McIlroy and Wozniacki have both seen their form on the field improve since their engagement was called off, with the Danish tennis player taking out the Istanbul Cup on the same day that McIlroy hoisted the Claret Jug.