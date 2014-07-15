Phil Mickleson drinks $40,000 wine from British Open trophy

US golfer Phil Mickelson may look like your conventional American dad, but the defending British Open champion showed his wild side when popped a $40,000 bottle of wine and drank it out of the 142-year-old Claret Jug.

That's right, the five-time major winner confessed to drinking 1990 Romanee-Conti – a $40,000 wine – out of the oldest trophy in golf, which he won last year at Muirfield Golf Links in Scotland.

Mickelson, who many doubted he had the game to win the Open, last year became the first golfer to win the Scottish Open and the British Open double.

But 'Lefty' is no stranger to finding alternative uses for golfing artefacts - having famously donned the green jacket for a spin in a Krispy Kreme drive-thru - but this stunt could infuriate the purists at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club ( golf's historic ruling body).

"One of the things that I stressed is that we have to treat the claret jug with reverence and respect that it deserves and only put good stuff in it," he said with a laugh at this week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

"I've loved having the Jug with me for the last 12 months. The people who know and love the game get a big kick out of it.

"They really appreciate what it means to hold such a famous trophy. And drink out of it. I only let them drink the good stuff of course. There's been nothing in there that is sub-par. But the best was a 1990 bottle of Romanee Conti wine. It wasn’t on my dime thankfully. It costs about $40,000."

But which trophy is better? Mickelson said the Claret Jug was "more emotional" than the green jackets he won at Augusta in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

"I think the reason this brought out a little bit more emotion was everybody had a chance to share in it,” he said. “Everybody has a chance to drink out of the jug or hold it and take pictures with it.

"There’s really not much you’re going to do with the (green) jacket, other than pull on the lapels. I think that’s why it was a bit more emotional."