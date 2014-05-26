World No.1 golfer Adam Scott consolidates top spot with a win

Australia's world No.1 golfer Adam Scott has consolidated his place atop the rankings with a sudden-death playoff victory against American Jason Dufner at the Crowne Plaza Invitational.

Scott, the 2013 US Masters champion, sealed the victory on the third playoff hole with a birdie at Colonial Country Club's par-4 18th, while 2013 US PGA Championship winner Dufner could only manage par.

Both players halved the second playoff hole - the par 4 17th - with birdies, but Scott had momentum making his a clutch 14-footer from the fringe, while Dufner made his four-footer.

Scott and Dufner also halved the first playoff hole at the 18th after finishing the tournament at nine-under par.

He was playing as the world's top player for the first time since taking over from injury-idled Tiger Woods on Monday.

Scott's hopes of maintaining the top spot took a hit with a first-round one-over 71 at Colonial Country Club on Thursday.

But he clawed his way back, and had gone into Sunday's final round tied for 11th but just two shots off the lead.

Henrik Stenson, the world number three from Sweden who was vying to move past Woods and Scott to seize the top spot, still had a chance after finishing tied for seventh earlier Sunday in the European PGA Championship at Wentworth won by Rory McIlroy.

Based on that finish, Scott needed a top-13 finish to stay atop the rankings.

Scott rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt at the par-four 14th, his seventh birdie of the day giving him a share of the lead at nine-under par along with David Toms.

Toms then bogeyed the 10th to leave Scott alone atop the leaderboard, but Dufner notched the last of his five birdies at the 72nd hole of regulation, draining a 25-footer to get to nine-under tied for the lead with Scott, who couldn't find another birdie in his last four holes.

Both Dufner and Scott signed for four-under par 66s in the final round for nine-under 271.

American Nicholas Thompson posted a 66 and Sweden's Freddie Jacobson carded a 67 to share second on 272.

"This is a really special week for me," Scott said. "It was, no matter what happened here. But to kind of find my way back into this tournament, around this golf course -- it's a real honor to win here. It's a beauty."