There is unlucky, and then there is what happened to Padraig Harrington at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

The luck of the Irish abandons Padraig Harrington

Harrington started the day with an outside chance at his first PGA Tour win since the 2008 PGA Championship, but a weak front nine left him looking up a crowded leaderboard.

Then Harrington got to the par-4 11th hole, hit a great drive to a perfect spot and left himself just 63 yards to the flag. He hit his pitch perfect, the ball landed as it should, jumped in the hole for the eagle and then somehow, it popped out.

Harrington's reaction is what you'd expect, using hand gestures to show us exactly what happened when the ball decided against disappearing for the eagle.

And while the three-time Major winner did make the birdie, it was one of the unluckiest breaks you'll ever see a golfer receive.

The 42-year-old Irishman went on to post a 74 and finish T-22, his first top-25 on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open last year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo! Sports