The Seven Network has secured the rights to the prestigious Australian PGA Championship cementing its position as Australia’s premiere golf broadcaster.

Seven to broadcast Australian PGA Championship

To be played on Queensland's Gold Coast in early December, the multi-year Australian PGA Championship deal follows one of the most memorable and successful stagings of the Championship in 2013, where hometown hero and eventual victor Adam Scott attracted massive galleries to RACV Royal Pines Resort.

With the tournament to be broadcast live for five hours each day, the deal also means all of the PGA Tour of Australasia's biggest tournaments (including the Perth International, Australian Masters and the Emirates Australian Open) will be broadcast by the same network for the first time in many years.

"The PGA is delighted to partner with the Seven Network for the PGA's flagship tournament, the Australian PGA Championship," said Brian Thorburn, Chief Executive Officer of the PGA of Australia.

"From the PGA Tour of Australasia through to grass roots golf and the world's biggest stages Australian golf is booming and we're pleased to partner with a network who is a passionate and innovative live sports broadcaster."

Today's agreement delivers Seven the 'triple crown' of Australian golf – with the Australian PGA Championship, the Emirates Australian Open and the Australian Masters, along with Australian golf's richest tournament, the Perth International.

Commenting, Saul Shtein, Seven's Head of Sport, said: "This is a terrific outcome for Seven and also for golf in Australia. The triple crown of Australian golf on the one network will significantly enhance awareness in Australia of these great tournaments and the sport. We are looking forward to a tremendous summer of golf and we’re delighted to partner with the PGA."

In only a few days time the Seven Network will also bring the prestigious US Masters tournament live to free-to-air for Australian viewers.

And the timing couldn't be better for Seven with World Number 2 Adam Scott set to defend his title after becoming the first Australian to claim the famed Green Jacket back in April 2013.

The 2014 Australian PGA Championship will be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from December 11-14.

Leadership in Sports

Today's agreement further confirms Seven’s leadership in sports television with the network dramatically expanding its coverage of major sports across its three digital broadcast television channels and accelerating coverage across online, IPTV, HbbTV, mobile and other emerging forms of content delivery.

Seven has all-encompassing agreements for coverage of the Australian Football League Premiership Season, Finals Series and Grand Final, V8 Supercars including the Bathurst 1000, all major horse racing events including the Sydney Easter Carnival, the Melbourne Spring Carnival and the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race, the US Masters and all major Australian golf tournaments, including The Masters, The Open, the Australian PGA Championship and the Perth International, all major iron man and triathlon events, Wimbledon and all major tennis tournaments in Australia including The Australian Open and The Davis Cup.