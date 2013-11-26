US Masters champion Adam Scott makes his way to Royal Sydney Golf Club for the Australian Open aiming to claim the Australian Triple Crown this summer.

Scott vies for Australian Triple Crown LIVE on Seven

If Scott can win, he will become only the second player in history, along with Robert Allenby in 2005, to grab the Australian triple crown of the PGA, Masters and Open in the same summer.

Scott will be joined in the field by two-time major champion Irishman Rory McIlroy, World Cup golf winner Jason Day, US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy, and former Australian Open winners Greg Chalmers, John Senden, and Aaron Baddeley.

Seven's coverage will be hosted by Sandy Roberts and Peter Donegan with expert commentary from Ian Baker-Finch, Wayne Grady, Grant Dodd and ‘Whispering’ Pat Welsh.

Jarrod Lyle will also take on a special guest commentary role on Thursday and Friday.

Live coverage starts nationally at 12pm AEDT Thursday and continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm AEDT on Channel 7.