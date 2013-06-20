The Emirates Australian Open: Live on Seven

Reigning US Masters champion Adam Scott will make his final tournament appearance on Australian soil for 2013 at the Emirates Australian Open held from 28 November – 1 December at Royal Sydney Golf Club.

The World Number 4 created Australian sporting history in April by becoming the first Australian to win the coveted Green Jacket at Augusta National.

Scott, the 2009 Australian Open champion, said he looked forward to a great week in Sydney.

“Winning the National Open is the title every Australian golfer wants. We have a great sponsor in Emirates, a great course in Royal Sydney and I am sure the Sydney sporting public will come in great numbers to support the event. I look forward to competing and celebrating with them during the week,” Scott said.

Scott finished in a tie for fifth at the 2006 Australian Open at Royal Sydney Golf Club.

Scott’s confirmation comes as the Seven Network confirmed it will broadcast the championship live across all four days in an agreement negotiated with World Sport Group.

The NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events, George Souris, said: “The NSW Government welcomes the news that US Masters champion Adam Scott will play in the Emirates Australian Open in Sydney. The NSW Government, through Destination NSW, has entered a strategic partnership with Golf Australia to stage the Open in Sydney until 2015. We are committed to our long term vision of seeing the tournament become the premier event of its kind in the Asia Pacific region.”

Golf Australia CEO Stephen Pitt said he was delighted to welcome Scott back to Sydney.

“Adam’s extraordinary achievement at Augusta National was one of the greatest moments in Australian sport. We’re thrilled to have Adam playing the Emirates Australian Open where fans will be able to congratulate him on the victory and watch him compete for Australian golf’s most important title,” Pitt said.

“We are also very pleased that the Emirates Australian Open will again be broadcast on the Seven Network and we know they will again do a terrific job of covering the championship.”

Seven’s Head of Sport, Saul Shtein said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with the Open and Golf Australia and bringing Adam Scott’s phenomenal journey to all Australians. The Emirates Australian Open is a tremendous event and we’re looking forward to delivering a terrific coverage to our audience.”

Brian Thorburn, CEO of the PGA of Australia, said Adam’s confirmation adds to what already promises to be a stellar field. “The Emirates Australian Open will wrap up both the PGA Tour of Australasia and OneAsia Order of Merit seasons,” he said.

“We’re confident a number of international players will stay on after the World Cup to compete in the Emirates Australian Open, making for the perfect finale to the Australian golf season.”

The Championship is owned by Golf Australia and is managed by World Sport Group in conjunction with the PGA of Australia, with the assistance of TRP Sports.