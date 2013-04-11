Stick to tennis, Caroline

There is no doubt tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is a supreme athlete, but that athletic ability doesn't transfer to golf.

Wozniacki was a star attraction at Augusta National on Thursday ahead of this week's US Masters, playing caddy for boyfriend Rory McIlroy.

After world No.2 McIlroy had shown the way during the annual par-3 tournament, he invited his girlfriend to have a swing.

As it turned out her swing was not up to the standard of her serve as her feeble effort off the 9th tee barely covered 10 yards before plopping into the water.

That still produced a consolation high-five from McIlroy.

The Masters begins on Friday morning (Australian time).