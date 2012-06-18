Lunatic interrupts Webb Simpson’s U.S. Open interview

The USGA isn't going to like it, but this video's going viral: a loon in a stocking cap somehow got onstage at the presentation of Webb Simpson's U.S. Open and put himself between Simpson and the cameras, chirping as he went.

None other than USGA head honcho Mike Davis yanked the Union Jackass offstage. Costas then tried to get all refined with talk of "gendarmes" taking away the goofball, while Simpson stuck with the action-hero-style "Enjoy the jail cell, pal." Either way, the guy ought to thank heaven he didn't try this at Augusta. They'd erase his very existence if he did.

Anyone who's never attended a golf tournament has to wonder how this kind of security breach could happen, but the truth is that since golf fans are generally the most well-behaved in sports, you can wander pretty much anywhere outdoors at a golf tournament with only the smallest of physical restrictions. This isn't, say, the NFL, where security and rails keep the players far from the clutches of the crowd. If you go to a golf tournament, there's a fairly good chance you can grab Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson by the arm as they walk past you. (Please don't.)

When you have only a thin strand of rope, and sometimes not even that, separating the players from the fans, you expect the gallery is going to behave itself. And in this case, it's likely that no one could have conceived that a cawing goofball would jump onstage. Probably not going to happen again anytime soon, though.

