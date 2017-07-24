Ghanaian defender Aidoo joins Genk until 2020

Ghanaian defender Joseph 'Boobo' Aidoo has signed for Belgian giants KRC Genk from Hammarby in a three-year deal, the two clubs have officially announced.

The 21-year-old joined Hammarby from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in 2015 and played 27 games in the Swedish Allsvenskan, scoring one goal.

He had an incredible disciplinary record in Sweden after receiving only six yellow cards and no red card in the process.

Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson praised Aidoo for his time and efforts during his stay at the club.

"Joseph Aidoo has joined KRC Genk and we wish him the best there," Jansson told his club's website.

"Joseph has had a very good development in Hammarby and has grown into a high-quality defensive player.

"He has made great use of the club during his time here and we are glad for Joseph's sake that he has taken this step on the continent. This is an evidence that we have a good development environment in Hammarby, and it's the way we want to work with young players - to develop and sell them to bigger clubs," he added.

Aidoo has become the third African player at Genk after Tanzanian Mbwana Ally Samatta and Ivorian Pierre Desire Zebli. He is likely to make his debut against Waasland-Beveren on July 29.