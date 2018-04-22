Ghana Premier League matchday nine wrap: Contrasting results for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

The Phobians shared the spoils with Bechem United, as the Porcupine Warriors held their own to steal full marks in Wa on Sunday

A late Patrick Razak effort spared Hearts of Oak's blushes on matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Kotoko, meanwhile, would not be denied three points in their trip to Wa.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Hearts had a stoppage time goal from Razak to thank for their 1-1 draw with Bechem United. Hafiz Konkoni Wontah put the visitors in front early in the fifth minute. The Phobians have consequently fallen to 10th on the table whereas the Hunters hold the seventh spot.

Amos Frimpong and Frederick Boateng were the heroes for Kotoko, who registered a 2-0 away triumph over 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars. The Porcupine Warriors have moved up to the fourth position, while the Northern Blues lie bottom of the log.

Elsewhere, Ashanti Gold consolidated their lead in Saturday's only game with a 1-0 triumph over eighth-positioned Inter Allies. Roland Amouzou netted the only goal in the 17th minute.

In Cape Coast, Dwarfs scored the last two goals of the game through Solomon Okudzeto Gyesi and Mohammed Osman (penalty), but that was only after Richard Danso, Charles Boateng and Justice Amate had given visitors Wafa a three-goal lead. The 3-2 defeat has seen the Crabs fall to the 13th spot, four places below the Academy Boys.

The game between Karela United and Elmina Sharks, meanwhile, ended 0-0 at Anyinase. They are second and sixth respectively on the log.

New boys Eleven Wonders stunned Medeama 1-0 at Techiman to move to 11th on the log. Alex Asamoah was the hero for the debutants. The Yellow and Mauves, on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot.

It was 0-0 between twelfth-placed Berekum Chelsea and second-from-bottom Liberty Professionals when the game was called off due to a torrential downpour. The match has been rescheduled for Monday.

Dreams FC and reigning champions Aduana Stars will also face off against each other on Monday. They sit third and fourteenth respectively ahead of the encounter.