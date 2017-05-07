Gaviria claims pink jersey on windy stage three

Fernando Gaviria soared into the overall lead after sprinting to victory on a blustery stage three of the Giro d'Italia.

Quick-Step Floors rider Gaviria emerged from a small group in testing conditions to clinch a maiden Grand Tour stage win on the 148-kilometre route from Tortoli to Cagliari.

Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) followed Gaviria over the line to complete the podium.

The result saw Gaviria go nine seconds clear of stage-two winner Andre Greipel at the top of the general classification to snare the Maglia Rosa ahead of Monday's rest day.

Greipel finished as part of the main peloton, 13 seconds behind the leaders, with 11 riders having made the break with around 10km remaining.

Lukas Postlberger – winner of stage one – now sits third in the overall standings, 13 seconds down on Gaviria.

GOOD DAY/BAD DAY

It is difficult to look beyond Fernando Gaviria when selecting a rider who had a good day, with the 22-year-old joining an exclusive club of Colombians to have worn the Maglia Rosa, alongside Rigoberto Uran, Nairo Quintana and Esteban Chaves.

Following the late mechanical failure that denied him the pink jersey on Saturday, Caleb Ewan lost more ground on Sunday and is now 13 seconds adrift of the new leader.

STAGE RESULTS





1. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors): 3:26:33



2. Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe): +0:00:00



3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo): +0:00:00



4. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data): +0:00:00



5. Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors): +0:00:00





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION







1. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors): 14:45:16



2. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal): +0:00:09



3. Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe): +0:00:13





POINTS CLASSIFICATION



























1. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal): 81pts



2. Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data): 74pts



3. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors): 72pts





KING OF THE MOUNTAINS







1. Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data): 20pts



2. Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe): 9pts



3. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data): 8pts















UP NEXT...

The riders will need their day off on Monday, as stage four sees them tackle a high-difficulty route from Cefalu to Etna, featuring a summit finish.







