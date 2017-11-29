Gavin Hunt hopes Gabadinho Mhango’s suspension doesn’t affect Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt hopes Gabadinho Mhango's return from a six-game ban following a spitting incident involving AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton doesn’t affect them against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“Please God I hope it doesn’t. You know, we need a guy like that. He gives us pace, he gives us an outlet,” Hunt told the media.

Regardless of his readiness for the Telkom Knockout final, Hunt looks keen to hand the nimble footed forward a starting berth despite coming off a lengthy absence.

“Listen, he’s not in the greatest goal-scoring form, is he? He hasn’t scored since the second round last year in the league, when we won the league," he continued.

“I mean he started off well for us, and he did well. But then he just went off the boil. But he’s a guy who’s different to what we’ve got, and that’s important,” Hunt said.

The 25-year-old’s attributes come as a boost for a team that has struggled so far this season.

“We haven’t had that. We’re very static and the movement hasn’t been good. I mean, for the last few games, if we’d had him, possibly we would have got something from him," he added.

“Now we’ve got him back. With the period of time he’s been out it’s a gamble. But we need him,” Hunt concluded.