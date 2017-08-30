Game4Grenfell: When is it, who is playing & everything you need to know

The Grenfell Tower fire was one of the worst tragedies to hit London in recent memory, sending the capital of the United Kingdom into mourning in June 2017.

Experts have pointed the finger at the external cladding used on the building as one of the causes for the blaze spreading so rapidly, with an insulation product installed during recent refurbishment also suspected of aiding the fire. A full public inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May to investigate, while councils across the United Kingdom have launched their own surveys of social housing stock in a bid to avoid repetition of the tragedy.

Public reaction was swift to the disaster, with thousands standing in solidarity with those affected across social media and in the local community. Now the football world comes together to pay its own tribute, with a special charity game dubbed the 'Game 4 Grenfell' organised to raise funds and awareness for the victims.

The game will feature several current and former professionals as well as famous names from the music and showbusiness world, in what the organisers hope will be "a day to remember for the west London community."





WHEN & WHERE IS #Game4Grenfell?









Game

Game 4 Grenfell

Date

Saturday, September 2

Time

15:00 BST



The Game 4 Grenfell is scheduled to take place on September 2, at Queens Park Rangers' home ground Loftus Road. The stadium is located in the same borough as Grenfell Tower, just one mile down the road, and the club see it as their duty to act on behalf of the community after such a devastating tragedy.

"This game isn’t about QPR, this game is about our community, and it’s a vehicle to bring people together; to give us all an opportunity to show solidarity," QPR chairman Tony Fernandes signalled upon announcing his side's cooperation with the initiative.

“I spent my college days around the area affected and have always felt West London is special. The reaction after the Grenfell fire confirmed what I have always believed.

“It will take years, and in some cases a lifetime, for our community to recover from this. We hope this match, this event, this demonstration of support, will help, in some small way, to show that all those who have been affected are not alone. We all stand together.”





WHO IS PLAYING IN #Game4Grenfell?













