From Moyes to Mourinho - Wenger's record against Premier League managers Arsene Wenger has had some great rivals during his 22 years at Arsenal, enjoying some legendary battles against the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho. As he prepares to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, Wenger will depart having enjoyed a positive win record against his fellow Premier League managers more often than not. But who does he have the best record against? And which managers has Wenger struggled to get one over on a regular basis? Here, Goal runs down a list of Premier League managers he has met at least 15 times during his Arsenal career, along with his win percentage record.

1 Jose Mourinho | 11.1% Arsene Wenger just can’t beat Jose Mourinho. The 'Special One' has been in Wenger’s head ever since his first day as Chelsea manager and the Arsenal boss has really struggled against the Portuguese. Mourinho ruined Wenger's 1,000th game as Arsenal manager by masterminding a 6-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

2 Sir Alex Ferguson | 30.6% Arsene Wenger's greatest rival and one of only two managers to have won more than they have lost against the Frenchman. Wenger had one of his worst days against Ferguson’s United in 2012 when Arsenal suffered an 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford. Ferguson beat Wenger 22 times in the 49 meetings between the pair and the managers met more times than any others in Premier League history.

3 Rafa Benitez | 41.7% Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle were the last team to beat Arsenal before Wenger announced he was resigning. Benitez has got the better of Wenger eight times during his stints as Liverpool and Newcastle boss, and the most exciting encounter between the two managers was a 4-4 draw in 2009 at Anfield where Andrey Arshavin scored four times.

4 Gerard Houllier | 43.8% Arsene Wenger's record against managers of Arsenal's chief rivals is mixed and he was beaten five times by Houllier in 16 meetings between the two French coaches. Wenger suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Houllier’s Liverpool back in December 2000.

5 Martin O’Neill | 47.6% Doing the opposite of what Mark Hughes did, Martin O’Neill only beat Wenger twice. Whereas Hughes depended on wins to lower Wenger's win percentage, O’Neill has drawn against the Arsenal boss nine times in 21 meetings.

6 Harry Redknapp | 48.5% Harry Redknapp had a mixed record against Arsenal during his time as Tottenham manager as he won three, drew three and lost three north London derbies. Redknapp was in charge of Spurs for some of the most entertaining derbies, which produced two 5-2 losses for Spurs, a 4-4 draw and a 3-3 draw.

7 Mark Hughes | 55.2% Unlike a lot of the managers in this area of the list Hughes has been able to beat Wenger consistently. Most managers bring Wenger’s win percentage down with draws, however, Hughes has beaten the Arsenal boss nine times in 29 meetings and lost only once during his time in charge of Manchester City.

8 Alan Pardew | 56.3% Pardew's record against Wenger is fair considering some of the clubs the former Newcastle boss has managed. He has lost just over half of the games he managed against Wenger and, while he may have only beaten him twice, when you’re managing the likes of Crystal Palace and West Brom, five draws against Arsenal isn’t bad at all.

9 Claudio Ranieri | 58.8% The only Premier League team Claudio Ranieri didn’t beat when he was Leicester manager was Arsenal. 'The Tinkerman' led Leicester to Premier League glory but he couldn’t outdo Arsene Wenger after falling to three defeats when the Foxes met the Gunners. Ranieri only won once against Wenger, during his time at Chelsea.

10 Sam Allardyce | 58.8% It is widely claimed that Sam Allardyce has Arsene Wenger’s number and, in some ways, it is true. During Allardyce’s time at Bolton, his side went on a run of only losing one of seven meetings with Arsenal between 2003 and 2006. Allardyce hasn’t fared as well in his more recent jobs when he has come up against Wenger, but only losing 20 out of 34 games against Arsenal when you’re managing teams like Bolton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland is quite an achievement.

11 Roberto Martinez | 62.5% Roberto Martinez struggled to overcome Arsene Wenger during his time at Wigan and Everton. During his tenure as Wigan manager, he beat Arsenal twice, with the 2-1 win at the Emirates in 2012 helping to push Wigan towards Premier League survival. He also beat Wenger whilst he was Everton manager, winning 3-0 at Goodison Park during his first season in charge, but these results are anomalies, however, with Arsenal usually breezing past his teams as Wenger came out on top in 10 out of the 16 meetings.

12 Tony Pulis | 63.2% Tony Pulis is the arguably the managerial antithesis of Arsene Wenger. But Pulis' no-nonsense approach has rarely been able to trouble the passing style of Wenger's team as he won only five of 19 meetings.

13 David Moyes | 66.7% David Moyes’ stock has fallen a lot since the last time he managed to beat Arsenal. Moyes last beat Wenger’s team when he was in charge of Manchester United courtesy of a 1-0 win thanks to a Robin van Persie goal. Arsenal's 4-1 win over West Ham in Wenger's first game since he announced his decision to leave saw the Frenchman record a 22nd victory over Moyes.

14 Graeme Souness| 66.7% Graeme Souness managed Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle against Arsene Wenger. Souness has been out of management for 12 years and has turned to punditry where he is often critical of Wenger. If only Souness could figure out the flaws in the Frenchman’s team when he was managing against him, as the Scot lost 10 out of 15 games against Wenger’s Arsenal.

15 Gordon Strachan | 68.8% Gordon Strachan managed Coventry and Southampton against Arsene Wenger but only managed to beat him twice. Strachan’s teams lost 11 times in 16 meetings against Arsenal with Wenger at the helm.

16 Steve Bruce | 70.4% Steve Bruce couldn’t buy a goal against Arsenal. His sides have only scored 13 times in 27 games against Arsenal whilst conceding 52 goals. Bruce managed many relegation-threatened clubs in the Premier League so it is no surprise he couldn’t get the better of Wenger’s team.

17 Alan Curbishley | 70.6% Alan Curbishley managed Charlton Athletic and West Ham in the Premier League, but has been out of a job for 10 years and links to vacancies are now something of a running joke. Curbishley rarely got the better of Wenger, winning only three of the 17 meetings between the two managers.